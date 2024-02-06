APSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration ends today

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close today, February 6, the online application process for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination, 2023. Candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2023 on the official website of the commission, apsc.nic.in. APSC CCE Prelims 2023: Last date to apply today(Hindustan Times)

A total of 235 vacancies in various state government departments will be filled through APSC CCE 2023.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for March 17, 2023 and the Mains examination is likely to take place in June or July this year. More information will be shared later.

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹250 and it is ₹150 for ST, SC, OBC and MOBC candidates. In addition, candidates have to pay ₹40 as processing fee and 18 per cent GST.

BPL, PwBD and women candidates do not have to pay the examination fee but the processing fee and the GST will be charged.

Candidates should be at least 21 years old and not more than 38 years old as on January 1, 2023, to apply for APSC CCE 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

The preliminary examination will be on objective-type questions and the main examination will consist of a descriptive written examination and interview (personality test). For further details, check the notification.