Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here
competitive exams

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here
APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here
Published on Nov 05, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission has declared APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Competitive Examination can check the result on the official site of apsc.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021 in the state. 

As per the official notice, candidates have been declared qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020. The date e for filling up of the Application Form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020 will be notified shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam can check their result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam will comprise of written exam and interview test. On the results of the Preliminary Examination, the number of candidates to be admitted to the written part of the Main Examination will be 11 to 12 times the number of vacancies notified for each category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc prelims assam public service commission exam result + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out