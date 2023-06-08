APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow for 1370 posts at apssb.nic.in
APSSB CGL Exam 2023 registration will begin tomorrow, June 9, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for APSSB CSL Exam 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1370 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: June 9, 2023
- Closing date of application: June 30, 2023
- Tentative date of PET/PST: August 18, 2023
- Tentative date of written exam: November 26, 2023.
Vacancy Details
- Constable: 1047 posts
- Fireman: 23 posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 10 posts
- Manual Assistant: 2 posts
- MTS: 285 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Examination Fees
The examination fees is ₹200/- for general candidates and ₹150/- for APST candidates. The fees should be paid online through Debit/ Credit card, net banking, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.