APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow for 1370 posts at apssb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2023 02:45 PM IST

APSSB CGL Exam 2023 registration will begin tomorrow, June 9, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for APSSB CSL Exam 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow for 1370 posts at apssb.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1370 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 9, 2023
  • Closing date of application: June 30, 2023
  • Tentative date of PET/PST: August 18, 2023
  • Tentative date of written exam: November 26, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • Constable: 1047 posts
  • Fireman: 23 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 10 posts
  • Manual Assistant: 2 posts
  • MTS: 285 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 200/- for general candidates and 150/- for APST candidates. The fees should be paid online through Debit/ Credit card, net banking, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.

