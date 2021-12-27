Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC reopens assistant engineer recruitment drive, apply now
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC reopens assistant engineer recruitment drive, apply now

  • The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has reopened the assistant engineer (electrical) recruitment drive notified in May 2021. The total number of vacancies has been increased to 22 from 15.
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC reopens assistant engineer recruitment drive, apply now(Representative Image)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has reopened the assistant engineer (electrical) recruitment drive notified in May 2021. The total number of vacancies has been increased to 22 from 15. 

Candidates who had not applied earlier can apply now. The application submission window will remain open till January 10.

As per the recent notification released by the APPSC, the number of vacancies in electrical engineering discipline is 4, in mechanical engineering it is 2 and in electronics/ telecommunication/ computer engineering it is 1 post.

“The other terms and conditions as stipulated in the original advertisement will remain same,” the APPSC has said.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications to recruit one dairy development officer. The last date for submission of application forms is January 14.

