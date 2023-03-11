Assam CEE 2023 notification out on astu.ac.in; Apply from March 14, exam in May

Assam CEE 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has issued notification for the 2023 edition of the state-level Combined Entrance Examination or Assam CEE 2023. The exam will be held on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Registrations for Assam CEE 2023 will be done from March 14 to April 3. Admit cards will be issued on astu.ac.in 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam.

CEE will be based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). There will be a single paper, comprising of multiple-choice questions for three hours.

The test paper will have three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – and each subject will carry 40 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) and for each incorrect answer, one mark (-1) will be deducted.

For more information on exam pattern, syllabus and eligibility, candidates can refer to the information bulletin on the ASTU website.

For Assam CEE 2023, the application fee is ₹1,000. Check the notification here for detailed information.

The entrance test is held for admission to first year BTech courses at Engineering colleges of Assam.