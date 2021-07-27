Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12
Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12
Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12

  • The preliminary phase of Assam Combined Competitive exam for selection to state civil service, police service and other services will be held on September 12, the state public service commission, APSC, has said.
JUL 27, 2021

The preliminary phase of Assam Combined Competitive exam for selection to state civil service, police service and other services will be held on September 12, the state public service commission, APSC, has said. The complete selection process includes a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview.

"The status of the applications and e-Admission certificates of candidates for the said examination will be uploaded in the website www.apsc.nic.in in due course. All candidate should check the status of their applications before downloading their e-Admission Certificates," the APSC has informed candidates.

It has also informed candidates that, they must carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions to the exam.

A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this exam in phases. The preliminary exam will be held in 31 districts and the main exam will only be held in Guwahati.

