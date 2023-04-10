Assam PAT 2023: Registration begins at dte.assam.gov.in, know how to apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam begin the applications for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) on April 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 5. Assam PAT 2023: Registration begins at dte.assam.gov.in

The Polytechnic Entrance Exam is expected to take place on June 11th, 18th, or 25th, 2023.

The applictaion fee is ₹500.

Here's the direct link to apply

Assam PAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “PAT 2023 online application” form

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference