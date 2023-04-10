Assam PAT 2023: Registration begins at dte.assam.gov.in, know how to apply
Candidates can fill up the application form on the official website dte.assam.gov.in till May 5 upto 5.00 PM.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam begin the applications for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) on April 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 5.
The Polytechnic Entrance Exam is expected to take place on June 11th, 18th, or 25th, 2023.
The applictaion fee is ₹500.
Here's the direct link to apply
Assam PAT 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “PAT 2023 online application” form
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference