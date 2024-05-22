ATMA admit card 2024 for May 25 exam today at 10 am on atmaaims.com, direct link

ATMA Admit Card 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release admit cards for the AIIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today, May 22. Candidates who will appear in the May 25 exam can download their admit cards from 10 am on atmaaims.com. The direct link and other details are given below. ATMA admit card 2024 today on atmaaims.com(Screenshot of the official website)

ATMA admit card 2024: Direct link for the official website

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Candidates can download the ATMA exam admit card by providing their PID and password in the candidate login tab.

The entrance test for admission to postgraduate management courses will be held in a single shift on Saturday, from 9 am to 12 pm. The reporting time is 8 am. Detailed instructions, including exam day guidelines will be mentioned on admit cards.

As per the dates mentioned on the official website, the result of the ATMA May 25 exam will be published on May 30.

How to download ATMA admit card 2024 for May 25 exam

Go to the official website, atmaaiims.com after 10 am today. If the admit card download link has been given on the home page, open it. Otherwise, go to the candidate login page. On the login window, provide your PID and password and/or any other requested information. Submit it and download the admit card.

After downloading the ATMA admit card, candidates must go through the information mentioned in it and ensure that all personal details such as name, photo and signature are printed correctly. If there is any error, they should contact the exam conducting authority and report it.

It is also essential that candidates go through the guidelines mentioned on the admit card and follow it on the day of the examination.

ATMA is an eligibility test for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses offered by participating institutions. There will be two more sessions of the exam this year – on June 23 and July 21.