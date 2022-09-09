Bank Exams 2022: Upcoming exams of IBPS PO, Clerk, RRB, SBI Clerk, dates here
Bank Exams 2022 for IBPS and SBI dates are given below. Check exam dates for IBPS PO, Clerk, RRB, SBI Clerk here.
Every year lakhs of students apply for banking jobs in India. The bank exams are mainly conducted by two major bodies- IBPS and SBI.
IBPS is the exam conducting body to fill up various posts including Clerk, Probationary Officers and posts under Regional Rural Banks for many government banks across the country. SBI on the other hand conduct the examination to fill up vacancies of Clerk, PO, Specialist Officer for its own organisation. All these exams are conducted once every year.
Candidates who are appearing for the bank exams 2022 or are willing to appear for the bank exams can check the exam name along with the date below.
Bank Exams 2022: Dates of IBPS, SBI exams
- IBPS Clerk Prelims exam – September 2022
- IBPS Clerk Main Exam- October 2022
- IBPS PO Prelims Exam – October 2022
- IBPS PO Main Exam- November 2022
- IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III Single Exam- September 24, 2022
- IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale I Main Exam- October 2022
- SBI Clerk Prelims Exam- November 2022
- SBI Clerk Main Exam- December 2022
The admit card for all the exams mentioned above will be released in due course of time. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS, SBI.
