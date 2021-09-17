BCECEB admit cards for DCECE and BCECE 2021 released, direct link to download
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card of DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021. Candidates who have applied for DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The DCECE PE/PPE examination is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.
The DCECE PM/PMM examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021.
The BCECE (LE)-2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021
How to download BCECEB DCECE admit card 2021:
Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ""Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021".
Submit your registration number and date of birth. Log in.
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and take its print out.