BCECEB admit cards for DCECE and BCECE 2021 released, direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card of DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021. Candidates who have applied for DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE PE/PPE examination is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.

The DCECE PM/PMM examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021.

The BCECE (LE)-2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021

Direct link to download admit cards for DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021

Direct link to download admit cards for BCECE (LE)-2021

How to download BCECEB DCECE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ""Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021".

Submit your registration number and date of birth. Log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

