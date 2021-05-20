Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download
BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.(HT file)
BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.(HT file)
competitive exams

BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

  • BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the written examination of Staff Nurse. The examination will be held on May 23.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the written examination of Staff Nurse. The examination will be held on May 23.

The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official site of BFUHS.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.

How to download the admit card :

Visit the official website of BFHUS

On the homepage find the link to download the roll number for the staff nurse recruitment test

Key in your registration ID and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

If a candidate is tested positive or is in isolation shall intimate the university along with RT-PCR/Rapid test latest be May 22 ( 12 noon) at admissionbfhus@gamil.com ( check the email in Notification).

Note: Due to a Surge in COVID cases, all the aspirants appearing for the written recruitment test shall mandatorily produce a RAT (Rapid AntigenTest) report at the examination center failing which he/she shall not be allowed to appear for the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bfuhs exam admit card hall tickets exam hall ticket + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.