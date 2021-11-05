Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply
competitive exams

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 objection window closes today, November 5, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the steps given below. 
BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window for BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released on November 3, 2021. 

The objection window was opened on November 3 and will close down today at 7 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site by paying 200/- per challenged question. The payment of the fee is not refundable. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to raise objections 

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and check the question paper or answer key.
  • To challenge the answer key click on the ‘Correct Option’ in the coloum given under the question.
  • Click the correct option and save your claim.
  • If needed upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
banaras hindu university education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out