Bihar 67th combined competitive prelims exam on January 23: BPSC

The preliminary phase of the 67th Bihar combined competitive exam will be held on January 23, 2022, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on October 23, Saturday.

The 67th Bihar combined competitive exam will be held in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates to fill 723 vacancies in various services in the state.

The registration portal of this exam is open till November 5. Candidates can edit the application form and make changes in till November 15, 2021. Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹600 as application fees, ₹150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, ₹150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card.

Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

The final result of the BPSC 65th combined competitive exam was declared on October 7. A total of 422 candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment. The exam was held to fill 434 vacancies.