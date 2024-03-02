Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 released for all subjects, know how to raise objections

The Bihar Board Class 12 answer key for all subjects has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key objection window is being hosted by the board on objection.biharboardonline.com, the official website. BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key objection window now active

Candidates can use the BSEB official website to raise their objections about the answer key. The deadline for raising objections is March 5, 2024, till 5 pm.

Direct link to raise objections is given below:

objection.biharboardonline.com

The BSEB Inter examination was held at multiple centres throughout the state from February 1 to February 12, 2024.

Bihar Board 12thAnswer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Follow the steps given below to raise the objection:

Visit the official website of BSEB Objection at objection.biharboardonline.com.

Enter your roll number and roll code

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objections

Once done, fill in your answer and the supporting documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notification below: