 Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 released, know how to raise objections | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 released for all subjects, know how to raise objections

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 released for all subjects, know how to raise objections

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Bihar Board releases Class 12 answer key; objection window open till March 5, 2024.

The Bihar Board Class 12 answer key for all subjects has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key objection window is being hosted by the board on objection.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key objection window now active
BSEB Intermediate Class 12 answer key objection window now active

Candidates can use the BSEB official website to raise their objections about the answer key. The deadline for raising objections is March 5, 2024, till 5 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to raise objections is given below:

objection.biharboardonline.com

The BSEB Inter examination was held at multiple centres throughout the state from February 1 to February 12, 2024.

Bihar Board 12thAnswer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Follow the steps given below to raise the objection:

Visit the official website of BSEB Objection at objection.biharboardonline.com.

Enter your roll number and roll code

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objections

Once done, fill in your answer and the supporting documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On