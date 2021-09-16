Bihar: BPSC postpones motor vehicle inspector exam scheduled on Sept 17, 18

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced postponement of the motor vehicle inspector (MVI) written exam scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18 in centres at Patna. The Commission has said the exam has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstance.

The notice of exam postponement has been released by the Commission on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.i

Meanwhile, the Commission has scheduled the assistant engineer exam on September 24, 25, 27 and 28.

The admit cards of the candidates whose exams are scheduled on September 24 and 25, will be released on September 18 and for others, they will be released on September 20.

Candidates have to download the admit cards from the website of the Commission. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through the post, the BPSC has informed candidates. The exams will be held in three shifts per day.