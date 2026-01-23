Bihar DElEd CET 2026: Registration ends on January 24 at form.bsebdeled.com, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will close the registration process for Bihar DElEd CET 2026 on January 24, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Diploma in Elementary Education can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB DElEd at dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates with at least 50% marks in the Higher Secondary (+2) or equivalent examination are eligible for admission to the D.El.Ed. course. All reserved category/disabled candidates will be given a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks. Urdu candidates who pass the Maulvi examination with 50% marks will be eligible for admission to the D.El.Ed. course. Candidates who will appear in the Higher Secondary (+2) or equivalent annual examination in 2026 will also be eligible to apply for admission to the D.El.Ed. course.

However, admission to the D.El.Ed. course will be granted to candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary (+2) or equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks (5% relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Direct link to register for Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Bihar DElEd CET 2026: How to register To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB DElEd at dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar DElEd CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and registration is done.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹960/- for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and ₹760/- for SC/ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar DElEd.