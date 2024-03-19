 Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 has been released. The objection window will close on March 21, 2024.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 on March 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Sakshamta examination can download the answer key through the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21 (Shutterstock)
Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21 (Shutterstock)

The response sheet or answer key was released on March 19, and the last date to raise objections is March 21, 2024. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay 50/- per question the objection is raised. The payment of objection processing fee should be paid through debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link for Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: How to check answer key and raise objections

To download and raise the objection, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.
  • Click on Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • The answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and select the question you want to raise objection for.
  • Enter the answer you think is correct along with supporting documents.
  • Make the payment of objection processing fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted across the state from February 26 to March 1 and March 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On