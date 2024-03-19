Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 on March 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Sakshamta examination can download the answer key through the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com. Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till March 21 (Shutterstock)

The response sheet or answer key was released on March 19, and the last date to raise objections is March 21, 2024. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹50/- per question the objection is raised. The payment of objection processing fee should be paid through debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: How to check answer key and raise objections

To download and raise the objection, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

The answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and select the question you want to raise objection for.

Enter the answer you think is correct along with supporting documents.

Make the payment of objection processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted across the state from February 26 to March 1 and March 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.