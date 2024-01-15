BITSAT 2024 registration begins at bitsadmission.com, apply till April 11

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has begun registering for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024. The applictaion process will end on April 11. Interested candidates can apply at the official BITSAT website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates can edit their applications from April 15 to April 19. Registration for BITSAT 2024 Begins, Apply at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT-2024 tests are scheduled to be held from 21st May – 26th May 2024 for Session 1 and 22nd June – 26th June, 2024 for Session 2.

BITSAT 2024 eligibility criteria:

For admission to all the programmes except B. Pharm: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of the 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of the 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy programme.

BITSAT 2024 application fee: BITSAT will be conducted in two sessions, the prescribed fee for BITSAT-2024 for a candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of ₹5400 (for a male candidate) and ₹4400 (for a female candidate).

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 2900 (for female candidates) and Rs. 3400 (for male candidates) if they want to appear once during Session 1.

A additional fee of Rs. 2000 (for male candidates) and Rs. 1500 (for female candidates) must be paid if the candidate in question decides to apply to appear a second time (in Session 2). A fee of Rs. 2900 (for a female applicant) and Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) will be paid if the candidate chooses to sit for only Session 2.

BITSAT 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form and upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.