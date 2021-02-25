BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021 released, check here

IND USA
  • BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in Bihar Re-CCE 2021 can download the prelims answer key online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:54 PM IST

BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the answer key for 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in Bihar Re-CCE 2021 can download the prelims answer key online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the BPSC 66th prelim Re-CCE 2021examination on February 14, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations through offline mode by sending an application along with the objection to the joint secretary cum controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 by post on or before March 8, 2021.

BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021:

How to check BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Answer Key :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D"

The BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future reference.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in Bihar Re-CCE 2021 can download the prelims answer key online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
