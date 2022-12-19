BPSC 67th Mains Exam: Imp notice regarding format of model question papers out

Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice for BPSC 67th Mains Exam. Candidates who will appear for the mains written combined competitive examination can check the notice on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notice has been released regarding format of model question paper for option subjects. The changes are made in Section 1 Civil Engineering part and Section 2 Electrical Engineering part. The format of model question paper for 67th Combined Mains Competitive Examination for option paper was released on December 9, 2022.

BPSC 67th Mains 2022 exam will be conducted on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on these three days. On December 29, the exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm and on December 30 and 31, the exam will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The admit card will be released likely next week on the official website. As per previous notice, the admit card is expected to be released by the Commission on the official website one week prior to the commencement of the examination.

Check official notice here