Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 awaited, here’s how to download

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 awaited, here’s how to download

competitive exams
Published on Sep 06, 2022 05:23 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 is awaited. Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the hall ticket.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 awaited, here’s how to download
BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 awaited, here’s how to download
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 in due course of time. The 67th combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination admit card will be available for download on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The re-examination will be conducted on September 2022 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Due to the large number of candidates in the re-exam scheduled earlier, complete accommodation was not available to conduct the examination in 1 phase. It has been decided to conduct the preliminary examination in more than one phase now.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card. + 1 more
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out