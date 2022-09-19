Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:20 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card on September 20.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card on September 20. The BPSC 67 prelims Re-Exam admit card will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims re-examination will be conducted on Friday, September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held on September 21. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 67th prelims admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out