BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 date revised, admit card on September 14

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 revised date. The re-examination of 67th Combined prelims will be conducted on September 21, 2022 in the state. The official notice is available for candidates on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card for the appearing candidates will be released on September 14, 2022 on the official website of BPSC. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

The examination will be conducted in single shift – from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination will have to reach the exam venue by 11 am on the exam date.

Official Notice

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and 22, 2022. However, the decision to change the exam date was taken by the chief minister Nitish Kumar after holding a high-level meeting with the chief secretary Amir Subhani and BPSC chairman Atul Prasad.

More than 6 lakh candidates are likely to take the exam across the state. This recruitment drive will fill up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.