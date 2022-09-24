BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022: Important notice for appearing candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission has released important notice for appearing candidates of BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notice is regarding minor corrections and exam centres and having exam centre code. As per the official notice, the Commission has made minor changes in 7 exam centres including Samistipur, Supoul, Purnia, Munger, Nalanda and Patna. In another notice, BPSC has released the exam centre code for all the districts where the examination will be conducted.

The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2022 in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam will be conducted at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres across the state.

The admit card was released on September 20, 2022. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.