Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th prelims to be held in a single shift on September 21

BPSC 67th prelims to be held in a single shift on September 21

competitive exams
Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:10 PM IST

According to a decision made today, the BPSC 67th exam will follow the previous pattern of being held on a single day and in a single shift.

BPSC 67th prelims to be held in a single shift on September 21(HT File)
BPSC 67th prelims to be held in a single shift on September 21(HT File)
ByMegha, Patna

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th preliminary test on a single day following the old examination pattern, said officials familiar with the matter on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the chief minister Nitish Kumar after holding a high-level meeting with the chief secretary Amir Subhani and BPSC chairman Atul Prasad.

Prasad said, ‘Now the 67th preliminary examination will be held on September 21 in a single shift and the old exam pattern will be followed. We are coordinating with the concerned district magistrates to allot additional examination centres (of good quality) for conducting the state-level examination in a fair and peaceful examination.”

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of aspirants staged protest in Patna demanding withdrawal of new changes introduced by the BPSC which included conducting the exam on two days and result preparation based on percentile system. The protestors created ruckus on the road which led to police lathi-charge on students and several of them got injured.

Meanwhile, aspirants have welcomed the decision taken by the chief minister.

Amit Kumar, an aspirant from Patna, said, “I am glad that the old exam system has been restored. I was apprehensive that the percentile result system will not prove beneficial for us.”

More than 6 lakh candidates are likely to take the exam across the state.

On August 30, BPSC issued a notice to conduct the 67th BPSC exam in double shifts on September 20 and September 22 and declaration of results following equi-percentile equating technique.

Earlier on May 8, BPSC conducted the 67th prelims examination which was cancelled on the same day following the paper leak case. BPSC is conducting the 67th prelims exams to fill 807 vacant seats in various government departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out