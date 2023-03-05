BPSC 68th CCE Prelims final answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer key of the 68th Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination or BPSC 68th CCE Prelims, 2023. Candidates can download the General Studies answer key from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The provisional answer key of BPSC 68th Prelims exam was issued on February 18 and objections were invited from candidates.

BPSC said the final answer key has been prepared after reviewing objections. In the provisional key, questions on which no objections were received will now be treated as final and no new objection will be entertained.

Further, it said, questions on which objections were received have been analysed and correct answers have been identified. No new objections on these will be entertained.

However, those who are not happy with the final answer key and can produce new evidence, they can submit objections. They can submit it via email up to March 7, it added.

Here's the link to check notification.

Here's the BPSC 68th Prelims final answer key.