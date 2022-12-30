Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Last date to apply today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Last date to apply today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:01 AM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 registration ends today, December 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 on December 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 68th CCE link
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. The payment must be done online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Some major changes to the question pattern and marking scheme of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary and Mains (BPSC 68th CCE Prelims, Mains) examination have been made which includes reduction of marks in the optional paper of Mains and negative marking in all questions of Prelims exam.

