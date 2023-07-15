Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th CCE registration begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, apply till Aug 5

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations today, July 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 5.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 379 vacancies in various departments.

Application fee: For candidates in the open category, the application fee is 600. The fee is Rs150 for those who are PwD, SC, ST, or women from Bihar.'

Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for the unreserved category. For females, backward class and extremely backward class the maximum age is 40 years. The Upper age of the candidates from the SC/ST category is 42 years.

Direct link to apply 

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

