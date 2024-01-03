Bihar Public Service Commission has concluded BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Day 1 on January 3, 2024 . General Hindi paper was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm at various exam centres across the state. BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Day 1: Hindi paper easy to moderate, says students (Santosh Kumar )

Today's paper was qualifying in nature and students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy. The questions asked were easy and within the syllabus.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Check out few student’s reactions here.

BPSC 69th mains examination will be conducted on January 3, 4, 5, 6, 20 and 21, 2024. On January 3, 4, 5 and 6, the examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm and on January 20 and 21, the examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.