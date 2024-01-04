BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Day 2: General Studies paper easy to moderate, says students

Bihar Public Service Commission has concluded the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Day 2 General Studies first paper. The examination was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm at various exam centres across the state. BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Day 2: General Studies paper easy to moderate(Santosh Kumar )

The students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy to moderate. Here are some reviews by students who appeared for the examination.

BPSC 69th mains 2024 examination dates are- January 3, 4, 5, 6, 20 and 21, 2024. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm on January 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2024. On January 20 and 21, the examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The registration process for the main examination was started on November 27 and ended on December 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 475 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.