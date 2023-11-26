close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 26, 2023 06:33 PM IST

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 registration begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 tomorrow, November 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for the main examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

All the prelims-qualified candidates can apply for the BPSC 69th mains examination till December 6, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link.
  • Enter the login details and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general category candidates and other candidates is 750/-. For SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar, the application fee is 200/-. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is 200/-.

The preliminary examination was conducted on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the second provisional answer key was issued on 17, 2023. On October 28, the commission released the final answer key. The result was announced on November 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

