Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC adds 43 more posts to 68th CCE exam, details here

BPSC adds 43 more posts to 68th CCE exam, details here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:46 PM IST

BPSC 68th CCE: These posts are in the Disaster Management department, as announced by the commission.

BPSC adds 43 more posts to 68th CCE exam, details here (File Photo)
BPSC adds 43 more posts to 68th CCE exam, details here (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced 43 additional posts to the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE).

These posts are in the Disaster Management department, as announced by the commission.

This takes the total number of vacancies to be filled through BPSC 68th CCE to 324.

Meanwhile, the commission has also extended the last date to apply for the competitive examination. All candidates can now submit their forms by paying an additional fee up to January 10. Previously, the last date was December 30.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The commission has also announced some major changes to the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the Prelims exam will now have negative marking.

“Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for wrong answer,” BPSC said.

This means, for each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Additionally, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc
bpsc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out