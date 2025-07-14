Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 releasing today at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, here's how to download

The Assistant Engineer, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical written competitive examination will be conducted on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. Paper I, III, V will be held in the first shift and Paper 2, 4 and 6 will be held in the second shift.

The written examination will consist of six papers, out of which 04 papers will be compulsory and 02 papers will be optional. The first 04 papers namely General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science will be objective. Two optional papers will be in objective form, which will be different for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Papers of General English and General Hindi will be only qualifying, in which it will be mandatory to obtain minimum 30 marks in each, i.e. other papers will be evaluated only after obtaining the minimum prescribed marks in both the papers separately.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who appear for the examination must reach the exam centre by 9 a.m. The entry will close at 10 a.m.

The exam centre code will be available to the candidates from July 16, 2025 onwards.

The registration process commenced on April 30 and closed on May 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1024 posts in the organisation.