BPSC AE Exam 2022 postponed, new exam dates soon

Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed BPSC AE Exam 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Assistant Engineer examination can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 2 and July 3, 2022 which has been postponed. The new exam dates will be announced by the Commission soon. Candidates who want to check the notice can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check notice&nbsp;</strong>

BPSC AE Exam 2022: How to check notice

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE Exam 2022 postponement notice on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notice.

Once checked candidates can download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on March 11 and ended on June 20, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.