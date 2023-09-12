News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 12, 2023 08:29 PM IST

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key has been released. The direct link to download is given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key. The provisional answer keys can be downloaded by all appeared candidates on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)
BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

For now, the answer keys have been released for General Hindi. The link to download provisional answer keys of General Knowledge has not been activated.

The objection window opens today, September 12, 2023 and will close on September 15, 2023. Candidates will have to login to the website to raise objections against the answer key.

Direct link to download General Hindi answer key 

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC Assistant main examination was conducted on August 31, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

The registration process was started on July 27 and ended on August 16, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
