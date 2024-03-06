BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 out, link to check Agriculture Department exam keys

BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released answer keys for various recruitment examinations for the Bihar Agriculture Department (advertisement number 18/2024 to 21/2024). Candidates can check answer keys on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 released on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Along with provisional answer keys, the commission has also published question booklets of these examinations.

Answer keys and question booklets of General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy paper 1, Agronomy paper 2, Agriculture Engineering paper 1, Agriculture Engineering paper 2, Plant Protection paper 1 and Plant Protection paper 2 can be downloaded using the link below:

BPSC BAO answer key, question booklets 2024

How to download BPSC BAO answer key 2024

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the answer key or question paper link of the subject given under the title ‘Written Competitive Examinations held on 1~4th March, 2024 for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. Nos. 18/2024, 19/2024, 20/2024 & 21/2024)’ Check and download the answer key or question paper, as required.

The examinations for recruitment to the Bihar Agriculture Department were held from March 1 to 4, 2024. Questions in the examination were objective-type.

For more updates regarding this recruitment drive, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission regularly.