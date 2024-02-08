BPSC announces recruitment exam dates for Agriculture Department posts

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced schedules of various recruitment examinations for the Bihar Agriculture Department (advertisement number 18/2024 to 21/2024). Candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Bihar Agriculture Department exam dates announced (File Photo)

These examinations will be held from March 1 to 4, 2024 and questions will be objective-type, the commission said.

BPSC Bihar Agriculture Department exam dates

Advertisement number Date Shift 1 (from 10 am to 12 pm) Shift 2 (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) 18/2024 to 21/2024 March 1, 2024 General Hindi General Knowledge 18/2024 and 21/2024 March 2, 2024 Agronomy Agronomy 19/2024 March 3, 2024 Agriculture Engineering Agriculture Engineering 20/2024 March 4, 2024 Plant Protection Plant Protection

For the detailed schedule, click here.

For other updates related to the recruitment examination, candidates should regularly check the official website of the commission.