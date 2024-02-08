BPSC announces recruitment exam dates for Agriculture Department posts
Feb 08, 2024 01:01 PM IST
Candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced schedules of various recruitment examinations for the Bihar Agriculture Department (advertisement number 18/2024 to 21/2024). Candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
These examinations will be held from March 1 to 4, 2024 and questions will be objective-type, the commission said.
BPSC Bihar Agriculture Department exam dates
|Advertisement number
|Date
|Shift 1 (from 10 am to 12 pm)
|Shift 2 (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)
|18/2024 to 21/2024
|March 1, 2024
|General Hindi
|General Knowledge
|18/2024 and 21/2024
|March 2, 2024
|Agronomy
|Agronomy
|19/2024
|March 3, 2024
|Agriculture Engineering
|Agriculture Engineering
|20/2024
|March 4, 2024
|Plant Protection
|Plant Protection
For the detailed schedule, click here.
For other updates related to the recruitment examination, candidates should regularly check the official website of the commission.
