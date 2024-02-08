 BPSC announces recruitment exam dates for Agriculture Department posts | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
BPSC announces recruitment exam dates for Agriculture Department posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 01:01 PM IST

Candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced schedules of various recruitment examinations for the Bihar Agriculture Department (advertisement number 18/2024 to 21/2024).

These examinations will be held from March 1 to 4, 2024 and questions will be objective-type, the commission said.

BPSC Bihar Agriculture Department exam dates announced (File Photo)

These examinations will be held from March 1 to 4, 2024 and questions will be objective-type, the commission said.

BPSC Bihar Agriculture Department exam dates

Advertisement numberDateShift 1 (from 10 am to 12 pm)Shift 2 (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)
18/2024 to 21/2024March 1, 2024General HindiGeneral Knowledge
18/2024 and 21/2024March 2, 2024AgronomyAgronomy
19/2024March 3, 2024Agriculture EngineeringAgriculture Engineering
20/2024March 4, 2024Plant Protection Plant Protection

For the detailed schedule, click here.

For other updates related to the recruitment examination, candidates should regularly check the official website of the commission.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On