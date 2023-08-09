Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Bihar school teacher recruitment exam admit cards releasing tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Bihar school teacher recruitment exam admit cards releasing tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 03:58 PM IST

BPSC Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam: Candidates will get their admit cards on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to issue admit cards for its school teacher recruitment examination tomorrow, August 10. Candidates will get their admit cards on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates

BPSC Bihar school teacher admit cards tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC Bihar school teacher admit cards tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)

The recruitment exam for school teacher posts will be held on August 24, 25 and 26. On each exam day, there will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Before downloading admit cards, candidates have to login to their dashboards and upload passport-size photographs of 25 KB size.

The recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in Bihar. BPSC said that detailed information regarding the examination centre code will be shared on August 21.

How to download BPSC Teacher recruitment exam admit card

  1. Go to the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Find and open the admit card download link.
  3. Login to the page with your credentials.
  4. Download the admit card.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day and read the instructions carefully. Check for any error in your personal information.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out