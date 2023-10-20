BPSC Drug Inspector exam answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC Drug Inspector Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released answer key of the Drug Inspector written competitive examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the test can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in and check it. BPSC Drug Inspector exam answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)

BPSC Drug Inspector answer keys 2023:

:: Pharmaceutics :: Pharmaceutical Analysis :: Medicinal Chemistry :: Pharmacognosy :: Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education :: Pharmacology & Toxicology :: Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence & Hospital Pharmacy :: Microbiology

The written examination was held from July 7 to 10, 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the examination and have objections to these preliminary answer keys can raise their objections from October 21 to 25. To do this, they will have to login to their dashboards using user name and password.

They are also required to produce proof/source along with their objections.

Objections received via email or speed post will not be considered, BPSC said.

After the preliminary answer key, questions on which no objection is received will be treated as final. No further representation on such answers and questions will be entertained once the deadline is over, it added.

Here is the official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON