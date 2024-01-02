BPSC exam calendar 2024-25 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check TRE, CCE, other dates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2024-25 on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download it and check important dates. BPSC exam calendar 2024-25 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in (Photo for representation)

As per the tentative BPSC exam calendar foe 2024-25, the next Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC Integrated CCE) Prelims will take place on September 30, 2024 and results will be out on November 3. The Mans exam will take place on January 3 to 7 next year and results will be announced on July 31. Interviews will be held from August l7-28 and final results will be declared on August 31 next year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) will likely be held on August 24 and results are expected on September 24.

How to download BPSC exam calendar 2024-25

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Now, open the BPSC 2024-25 exam calendar icon given on the home page. Download the PDF. Check tentative exam dates.

Check the tentative exam calendar of BPSC below: