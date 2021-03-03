BPSC Recruitment 2021: 55 CDPO vacancies notified, check details
- Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification (advt. no. 03/2021) for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification (advt. no. 03/2021) for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department. BPSC has proposed to fill 55 vacancies of CDPO through this recruitment process (details can be checked in the recruitment advertisement).
The application process for the CDPO recruitment exam begins on March 5 and will end on April 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the CDPO recruitment exam by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The minimum educational qualification required for applying for this exam is graduation from any recognised University. Candidates should be between 21 and 37 years of age, as on August 1, 2021, to apply for this post. However, relaxation will be provided in the upper age limit as per government rules.
The selected candidates will be eligible for level 9 pay scale of 53,100 to 1,67,800.
Candidates will be selected for this posts on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination will be of 150 marks having objective type general knowledge questions. The exam will be of 2 hours duration.
Note: Read the official notification carefully before applying for the CDPO recruitment examination.
