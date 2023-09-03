News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC School Teacher 2023: Document verification dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC School Teacher 2023: Document verification dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST

BPSC School Teacher 2023 document verification dates have been released. Check the details below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the document verification dates for BPSC School Teacher 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the document verification can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The document verification dates have been released for Class 9-10 and Class 11-12. Class 9-10 document verification will be conducted on September 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2023 and Class 11-12 document verification will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The list of documents which needs to be carried by candidates for document verification includes- Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving License, caste certificate, address proof, PwD certificate, CTET/ BTET paper I proof certificate, STET Paper I, II certificate, matriculation certificate and various others which can be checked on the official notice.

Meanwhile, BPSC School Teacher answer key has been released. The objection window will open on September 5 and will close on September 7, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by entering the user name and password.

The written examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Document Verification Schedule for Class 9-10

Document Verification Schedule for Class 11-12

