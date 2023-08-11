Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 08:47 AM IST

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download hall tickets through the steps given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Teacher recruitment written examination can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Live Updates

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets(HT)
BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets(HT)

The BPSC teacher admit card will be available on the official website of BPSC from August 10 to August 20, 2023. The written examination will be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination centre details will be available from August 21, 2023 onwards.

Direct link to download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of BPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out