close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Teacher phase 2 admit card today
Live

BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Teacher phase 2 admit card today

Dec 02, 2023 10:54 AM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC TRE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download the BPSC TRE admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, when released.

BPSC TRE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue admit cards of the second phase of the School Teacher/Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination (BPSC TRE 2.0, 2023) today, December 2. Candidates can download the BPSC TRE admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, when released.

BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates

The commission has asked candidates to upload recent passport-size photographs (25 kb, 250x250) by logging into their dashboards. Admit cards can be downloaded after that.

It further said that codes and district details of exam centres will be mentioned on admit cards.

The second phase of BPSC TRE is for 69,706 vacancies of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, and 916 vacancies under the Backward Class Welfare Department.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    BPSC TRE admit card 2023: Official websites

    1. bpsc.bih.nic.in
    2. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Dec 02, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    BPSC TRE 2 admit card 2023 today

    BPSC is going to release admit cards for the second phase of the teacher recruitment examination (BPSC TRE 2.0) today, December 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc admit card. + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out