BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card out, download link here

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has released admit cards for the Main examination of Sub Inspector recruitment. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI admit card 2024 from the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card released (bpssc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)

Direct link to download Bihar Police SI admit card

As of now, the link to download SI admit card is not working. Candidates have to wait for some time and try accessing it later.

The Mains examination of Bihar Police SI recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12 pm, and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2023 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC SI 2023 admit card link given on top, under the Bihar Police tab.

A new page will open where candidates can enter their login details.

Provide the required information and submit it.

Check and download the admit card.

The commission said that if a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading the admit card, s/he can collect an offline, duplicate copy of the document on February 20, between 10 am and 5 pm from Bihar Police Under Service Commission's 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001.

They have to be present in person and produce a photocopy of the application form acknowledgement slip and a valid photo ID card.