 BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card out, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card out, download link here

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI admit card 2024 from the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has released admit cards for the Main examination of Sub Inspector recruitment. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI admit card 2024 from the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card released (bpssc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)
BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains admit card released (bpssc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)

Direct link to download Bihar Police SI admit card

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As of now, the link to download SI admit card is not working. Candidates have to wait for some time and try accessing it later.

The Mains examination of Bihar Police SI recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12 pm, and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2023 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC SI 2023 admit card link given on top, under the Bihar Police tab.

A new page will open where candidates can enter their login details.

Provide the required information and submit it.

Check and download the admit card.

The commission said that if a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading the admit card, s/he can collect an offline, duplicate copy of the document on February 20, between 10 am and 5 pm from Bihar Police Under Service Commission's 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001.

They have to be present in person and produce a photocopy of the application form acknowledgement slip and a valid photo ID card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On