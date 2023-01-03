Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Jan 03, 2023 08:16 PM IST

BSEB conducted Simultala Vidyalaya class 6 admission entrance exam was conducted on December 22, 2022.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections(Shutterstock)
BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 test answer key: how to raise objections(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

The answer key for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 class 6 admission entrance exam is being released by the Bihar School of Education Board or BSEB. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 answer key will be available at biharboardonline.com. The main entrance examination was conducted on December 22, 2022.

Candidates and parents can raise objections if any through the official website of BSEB. The Objection window will be activated from January 5, 2023, and the last date to raise an objection is January 8, 2023.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 exam answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Next, click on the Grievance tab

Click on the Simultala Main Entrance Exam, 2023

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take print out.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result
bseb bseb result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out