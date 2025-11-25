Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org. BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 released at bsebstet.org, raise objections till November 27

The answer key will be available to candidates on the official website till November 27, 2025. The objection window has also opened and will remain opened till November 27.

Candidates can check the answer key and response sheet by using their User ID and password. If any candidate feels that the answer to any question in the answer key of the above Response Sheet is wrong, then the concerned candidate can register his objection through online medium within the stipulated period by clicking on the link "Click here for Objection STET, 2025" given on the said website.

Direct link to raise objections BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: How to download and raise objections To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org.

2. Click on BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Click on the answers you want to raise objections for.

6. Upload the supporting documents.

7. Make the payment of processing fee.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To register objection on the answer key, it is mandatory for the concerned candidates to pay the prescribed fee of Rs. 50/- per question through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

The BSEB STET 2025 was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode. The examination comprised of two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

