BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, official notice here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has extended the correction window for BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form or edit the documents uploaded can do it through the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com. BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the correction of errors in the application form and all other proofs related to reservation/educational/technical/desirable qualification uploading last date has been extended till March 18. 2024. In view of the wider interest of the candidates, the last date for correction of errors in online application and uploading of certificates has been extended.

Candidates are instructed to ensure that both the above tasks are completed by the stipulated date. After this the deadline will not be extended.

To make changes in the application form or upload the documents correctly, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to make changes in BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.

Click on BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Once done, make changes in the application form and upload the correct documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 11098 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSSC.