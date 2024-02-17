 BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, official notice here

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, official notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 11:23 AM IST

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 correction window date extended. Check notice here.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has extended the correction window for BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form or edit the documents uploaded can do it through the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, notice here
BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Correction window extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the correction of errors in the application form and all other proofs related to reservation/educational/technical/desirable qualification uploading last date has been extended till March 18. 2024. In view of the wider interest of the candidates, the last date for correction of errors in online application and uploading of certificates has been extended.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Candidates are instructed to ensure that both the above tasks are completed by the stipulated date. After this the deadline will not be extended.

To make changes in the application form or upload the documents correctly, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to make changes in BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: How to make changes

  • Visit the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.
  • Click on BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 correction window link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.
  • Once done, make changes in the application form and upload the correct documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 11098 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On