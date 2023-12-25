Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for BSSTET 2023. The last date to apply has been extended till December 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com. BSSTET 2023 registration date extended till December 27, apply at bsebstet.com

The Board has also extended the last date for submission of application fees till December 27, 2023 as well. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSSTET 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

Click on BSSTET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For candidates who want to apply for Paper I and Paper II, the application fee is ₹1440/- for the general category/ ST/ SC category and ₹1140/- for unreserved category, SC/PWD category candidates.

The examination duration is 2.30 hours duration, has 150 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark each. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

