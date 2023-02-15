Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card released, download link here

CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 15, 2023 02:34 PM IST

CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card released, download link here
CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card released, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Air Force has released CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination can download the admit card through the official site of CASB IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The official website reads, “Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intakeht edu 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the 'Additional Details' and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time.”

Direct link to download CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card

CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CASB IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
  • Click on announcement link available on the home page.
  • A drop down box will open where candidates will get CASB IAF Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian air force admit card.
indian air force admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out